CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

District court judge blocks landmark Texas ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion law

fox40jackson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA district court judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order blocking Texas S.B. 8 abortion law on Wednesday, finding in favor of the U.S. Department of Justice, which had sought the order to block the law from going into effect. “A person’s right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Intercept

What Else Biden Can — and Should — Do to Fight the Texas Abortion Ban

If there was a glimmer of optimism last week that Texas’s authoritarian new abortion law would soon be overturned in the courts, the hope was swiftly dashed. On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the law known as S.B. 8 — the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country, a de facto abortion ban — as part of a lawsuit the Justice Department has brought against the state of Texas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.The latest attempt comes three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again. The days ahead could now be key...
CONGRESS & COURTS
therockwalltimes

Appeals court allows Texas abortion law to resume, stopping federal judge’s order to block its enforcement

“Appeals court allows Texas abortion law to resume, stopping federal judge’s order to block its enforcement” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
defendernetwork.com

Texas abortion law temporarily blocked by a federal judge

A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas’ near-total abortion ban Wednesday as part of a lawsuit the Biden administration launched against the state over its new law that bars abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin — a 2014 Obama nominee — issued...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Federal Court#Lawsuits#State#Austin Division#Republican#The Supreme Court#The Department Of Justice
AFP

Biden government urges judge to block Texas anti-abortion law

US President Joe Biden's administration called on a federal judge Friday to swiftly block a new law that bans most abortions in Texas and has raised concerns about women's curtailed access to care. The controversial statute, which went into force on September 1, represents "an open threat to the rule of law," deputy assistant attorney general Brian Netter declared in court arguments in Austin. In its challenge, the US government described the ban as "a truly extraordinary law designed to outflank the federal government and to violate the constitution," Netter said, adding a "judicial intervention" was necessary to make the law unenforceable until the case is decided. The Texas law, the most restrictive of its kind in the country, prohibits abortions as soon as an embryo's heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, and does not allow exceptions in cases of incest or rape.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

Abortion already is dominating the Supreme Court’s new term, months before the justices will decide whether to reverse decisions reaching back nearly 50 years. Not only is there Mississippi's call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but the court also soon will be asked again to weigh in on the Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks.The justices won't be writing on a blank slate as they consider the future of abortion rights in the U.S. They have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. Just one,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy