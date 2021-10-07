Three Takeaways: Why is Linval Joseph Excited for the 'Challenge' of the Browns on Sunday?

Baker Mayfield had his worst game of the season, but it didn't matter Sunday, as the Browns snuck past the Vikings 14-7. It’s a good thing style points don’t matter in the NFL. On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns squeaked out a 14-7 win against coach Kevin Stefanski's former team, the Minnesota Vikings. For (almost) all of one drive, the Browns’ offense was balanced, confident and dangerous. Outside of that, it looked jumbled, clunky and confused. The good news? Outside of one drive where it also looked disheveled, the Browns’ defense continues to look legit. Sure, it wasn’t a perfect afternoon (more on that later), but this was the second week in a row where the Browns defense looked like a force. With Cleveland moving into a first-place tie with the Cincinnati Bengals (boy, that feels weird to type), here are our takeaways before the Browns travel to the West Coast next Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO