Colliers has added Misty Bowe to its Minneapolis/St. Paul roster of brokers. Bowe, an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience and relationships with healthcare clients in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market, will join the firm’s existing healthcare real estate team of senior vice presidents Brian Bruggeman and Louis Suarez. The three will work together to serve a diverse portfolio of healthcare clients ranging in size from large healthcare systems to independent practices.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO