6 easy ways to boost local Google searches

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour SEO plan needs to incorporate two different strategies to be successful. Traditional SEO targets a national level of traffic, bringing viewers in from anywhere, entering specific search terms. Alternatively, a local SEO strategy focuses on local traffic to small businesses within a regional area. This approach targets specific locations in hopes of prioritizing geographic locations for the SERP (search engine results page). This strategy powerfully targets products, services and marketing your brand to local customers.

thebossmagazine.com

Easy and Effective Ways to Boost Your Small Business’s Standing on Social Media

It’s easy to see why social media has become such a commonplace promotional tool for countless small businesses. Most social platforms are free, easy to use and have user-bases that number into the millions. Provided you know your way around the web’s most popular platforms, you can bring your brand to the attention of scores of prospective customers. Conversely, if your social media experience leaves a lot to be desired, you may need to step up your game in order to maximize your promotional efforts.
SMALL BUSINESS

