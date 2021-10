A developer at Respawn has confirmed that the team is looking at Apex Legend’s ranked arenas after players complained about matchmaking. Apex Legends got a non-battle royale mode earlier this year, with a ranked version following shortly after. Arenas pits two teams of three against each other in a series of short matches. Each round has a buy phase to allow players to upgrade their gear, and the ranked version came shortly after arenas launched. Players can now grind their way through the ladder by gathering area points.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO