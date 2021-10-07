Police seek whereabouts of missing man, 18
Hawaii Island police are requesting the public’s assistance locating an 18-year-old Hilo man reported as missing. Traycen Birchland-Mecado was last seen in June in the 800 block of Uilani Place in Hilo, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Birchland-Mercado is described as being of Caucasian descent, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.www.westhawaiitoday.com
