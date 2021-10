Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes urged Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday to cancel the special session scheduled to start on Monday, citing the COVID-19 surge. “I think that we should be doing everything possible to help prevent the spread of COVID, and gathering all of the legislators and their staff — so you’re talking, you know, 150, 200 people — together in the Capitol needlessly just doesn’t make sense,” Stutes said.

12 DAYS AGO