Qantas eyes 2024 for non-stop flights from Sydney to London, New York

Qantas says it's on track to begin the world's longest non-stop flights – 18-20 hour marathon treks from Sydney to London, Paris and New York – as early as 2024. The airline is prepared to finalise its order for an initial fleet of up to 12 ultra-long range Airbus A350-1000 jets in early 2022, two years after the ambitious 'Project Sunrise' program was put on hold in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.