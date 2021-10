As GM shifts to a greener future, the manufacturing giant continues to face the same challenges as the rest of the automotive industry. Last month GM said that it would be halting production of the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine due to a temporary part shortage, and in June the company announced that vehicles such as the Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade would no longer be offered with the Electronic Steering Column Lock feature due to the ongoing chip shortage. The latest feature to fall victim to the chip shortage is Cadillac's Super Cruise system which will temporarily be cut from the 2022 Cadillac Escalade's options list.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO