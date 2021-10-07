The Best of ‘Vol Calls,’ South Carolina week

In search of an offensive evolution, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops followed the Ed Orgeron playbook and went to the NFL to try to capture the same magic. Stoops plucked Liam Coen from Sean McVay’s tree to inject some life into the Kentucky offense — especially a passing game that had averaged a No. 85 ranking nationally in yards per attempt since Stoops took over in 2013. The marriage is off to a great start. Coen worked for McVay and the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons as an offensive assistant working with wide receivers and quarterbacks. With Big Blue, Coen has infused a lot of the same concepts that the Rams use with McVay while adding some different wrinkles of his own, mainly because of differences in personnel. To say Coen is strictly a McVay guy would be disingenuous; Coen is a former star QB at UMass and has also coached at Maine, UMass, Rhode Island and Brown.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO