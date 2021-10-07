CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of ‘Vol Calls,’ South Carolina week

By Patrick Brown
Cover picture for the articleTennessee bounced back from opening SEC play with a loss at Florida in a big way last week, pasting Missouri 62-24 in Columbia to open the second month of the season. Now the Vols are back home for a couple of conference games, the first of which is against South Carolina on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon, ESPN2). Fresh off his first SEC win as Tennessee's head coach, Josh Heupel made his weekly appearance on "Vol Calls," his weekly Wednesday night radio call-in show.

