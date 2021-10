The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced the closing of part of Sunnyside Road for culvert work. Sunnyside Road will be closed Thursday between W. Farrelly Road and Rollman Road for the replacement of a cross road drainage culvert. The work should be completed during the daytime hours with Sunnyside Road reopened by the end of the workday.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO