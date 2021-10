NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The chaos on the streets of New York City continues. Over the weekend there was more teen gun violence and a tragic death of a nurse after she was pushed onto the ground in Times Square, police say, by a mentally ill homeless person. On Monday, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer demanded answers from elected officials at the Columbus Day Parade, and has more on what they said they will do to combat the problem. It seems that there are no easy answers to the perception that city streets are frequently unsafe, but a number of politicians either running for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO