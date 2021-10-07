CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republicans say new voting rights bill a ‘federal takeover of election law’

By Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y24GQ_0cJZg4g000

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democrats are making a fresh push for voting rights legislation in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) says his bill introduced this week, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, will ensure that should states try to limit the right to vote, the federal government can intervene.

“To protect the right to vote for all Americans, regardless of party or race or creed or background,” he explained.

Democrats say there’s an urgent need to pass the bill, because states like Texas have already passed laws that restrict voters’ access to the ballot box.

“This year alone, legislators throughout the country have introduced more than 425 bills with provisions to make it harder for people, particularly people of color, to vote,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said.

But Republicans, including Cruz, say the bill is a “federal takeover of election law.”

“This is a power grab. It’s cynical, and it’s wrong,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Department of Justice preclearance for everyone Democrats don’t like, and Department of Justice preclearance for everything Democrats don’t like,” said Cruz.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) fears this could open the door for federal surveillance over every state law.

“What about gun laws? Should a state be required to receive preclearance from federal officials before adopting gun restrictions?” Lee asked.

Even without Republicans on board, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the bill to the floor for a vote “in the coming weeks.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Schumer sets key vote on Manchin-backed voting rights bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday announced that the body will vote on a voting rights measure backed by key moderate lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the latest chapter in the battle over access to the ballot box. The bill, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Schumer
TIME

Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wlrn.org

Federal judge clears the way for challenges to Florida elections law

TALLAHASSEE --- A federal judge on Friday allowed a series of challenges to a new state elections law to move forward, setting the stage for a showdown over Republican legislators’ efforts to make it more difficult for Floridians to vote by mail and for organizations to conduct voter-registration drives. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Reading Eagle

Letter: It’s right to challenge law on absentee voting

The surprising good news in our state’s contentious political climate is the petition to the Commonwealth Court to nullify Act 77. The petition was initiated by 14 state representatives in their personal capacities. Act 77 expanded the conditions allowing for absentee voting — in conflict with the state constitution, which...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Voting Rights#Election Law#Bills#Democrats#The U S Senate#Americans#Department Of Justice
The Associated Press

Massachusetts Senate approves bill to expand voting rights

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would permanently write into Massachusetts law early voting options that were temporarily adopted during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was approved overwhelmingly Wednesday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration and make other changes to the commonwealth’s election...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Seattle Times

There’s a bipartisan voting rights bill. Yes, really

A bipartisan elections bill is the rarest of creatures, one many Americans have never seen in the wild. Congressional Democrats are united behind sweeping voting rights legislation that won’t pass the Senate so long as the filibuster exists, because Republicans are united against it. Republican legislators in Texas, Georgia, Florida and elsewhere have passed numerous voting restrictions over united Democratic opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

McCarthy: ‘Majority’ of Republicans will vote no on infrastructure bill

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said he believes members of his caucus will not vote for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal. “I think the majority, an overwhelming amount of our members, are going to vote no, because they don’t view it as an infrastructure bill,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said at his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kisswtlz.com

House to vote on temporarily raising debt ceiling

Washington — The House on Tuesday is set to take up a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, which would temporarily avert a fiscal crisis but sets up a second showdown over the federal government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. The measure raises the debt limit by $480 billion,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

WNCT

1K+
Followers
842
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy