Benicia, CA

Device Gathers Clean Drinking Water from Atmosphere

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENICIA (CBS SF) — Amid California’s current drought, lot of people are hoping for rain in the near future. But what about the water that’s in the air everyday? A company is now offering a machine that can create water from the atmosphere around us. We wouldn’t have to worry...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

techacute.com

SOURCE Hydropanels Makes Renewable Drinking Water Accessible

The Earth is made up of almost three-quarters of water. Unfortunately, only 3% of this is fresh water and 1.2% drinkable water. With the unequal distribution of this very valuable resource, most communities are having trouble gaining access to safe and drinkable water. SOURCE‘s mission is to make drinking water...
ENVIRONMENT
Star News Online

Surf City exploring water recycling for homeowners, separate from regular drinking water

With the goal of continuing environmental stewardship, Surf City officials are looking at possibility for homeowners to use another source of water for their plants and lawns. The town is currently researching the environmental and economic benefits of reuse water, also known as water recycling. The process reclaims water from a variety of sources, treats it, and reuses it. Some of the purposes may include agriculture, irrigation and industrial processes.
SURF CITY, NC
Boston Globe

Using seashells as a sustainable drinking water treatment

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Jennifer Newport, a University of Rhode Island senior majoring in...
BOSTON, MA
amisun.com

Reel Time: Join the CLAMpaign For Clean Water

Readers of this column appreciate the importance of clean water. From the glass we put to our lips and extending to the waters that surround the islands, water is literally and figuratively life!. When I got the news from Sarasota Bay Watch Program Director Ronda Ryan that they were kicking...
SARASOTA, FL
Lake County Record Bee

Don’t drink lake water

LAKE COUNTY— A Public Health advisory warning against drinking tap water directly piped or pumped in from Clear Lake remains in effect for homes with private systems in the Oaks and Lower Lake arms of the lake. Water drawn from those locations should not be consumed, used for cooking, making...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Maryland Gets $2.3M EPA Grant To Combat Pollution, Provide Clean Drinking Water

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is getting a nearly $2.3 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce pollution in the state’s waterways and provide residents with cleaner drinking water. The $2,272,200 grant was awarded to the Maryland Department of Environment through the EPA’s Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program. The...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Detroit

Panel To Advise State On Reducing Lead In Drinking Water

ANSING, Mich. (AP) — A panel of experts is being assembled to advise Michigan officials on how to reduce lead in drinking water. The creation of the seven-member panel was announced Friday by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Academic and water system engineering experts will...
POLITICS
KGW

Drinking water, pulled from vapor in the air, helping thousands in Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Indian Reservation, straddling Highway 26 east of Mt. Hood, is 640,000 acres of high desert and forest. About 5,000 people live on the reservation that's home to three native tribes: the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute. There are rivers and creeks, but most homes either are not hooked up to utility pipe infrastructure or what water they do get isn't safe to drink.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
WPRI

Providing safe drinking water for vulnerable people

Learn why Environmental Activist, Leah Thomas, is teaming with Brita to make cleaner water filters & sources available through SNAP & other programs. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
ENVIRONMENT
nbc15.com

Drinking water advisory is indefinite on French Island

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — State environmental regulators are prepared to spend more than a half million dollars a year to provide bottled water to nearly 1,200 households on French Island due to concerns about contaminated drinking water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services have...
LA CROSSE, WI
KATU.com

Brita Advocates for Clean Water Systems for Vulnerable People

Many Americans in vulnerable communities distrust the safety and quality of their tap water, which is just one of the many reasons some people regularly choose single-use plastic bottled water. However, Americans on food assistance programs like SNAP have limited resources, so depending only on bottled water is a drain on their monthly benefits, not to mention the issues of putting more plastic into the environment. Leah Thomas, an environmental activist, and advocate for social justice, joined us to share why she teamed up with Brita to educate consumers and decision makers about the ways we can help nourish and protect underserved populations regarding having access to safe and palatable drinking water.
ENVIRONMENT
107.9 LITE FM

The Best Drinking Water is From Idaho

We can all agree by now that not all water tastes the same. For example, Dasani tastes gross. That's just my opinion but compare Dasani to literally any other brand and you'll notice that there's a more "mineral" taste to it. There are legit reasons why not all water tastes...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Toxic 'forever chemicals' being leaked from nearly 42,000 sources like treatment plants and landfills could be polluting drinking water across the US, survey finds

Scientists have found nearly 42,000 potential sources of toxic 'forever chemicals' in the surface and drinking water in communities across the U.S., mostly from landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an anti-pollution activist organization, scanned public data in the EPA's Enforcement and Compliance History...
ENVIRONMENT
wvtf.org

Fresh Water Mussels to Aid River Clean-Up

For more than 20 years, a factory in Waynesboro dumped toxic mercury into the South River. Nearly 70 years later the plant’s owner, DuPont, reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the federal and state governments to remove it. That’s done, and this week, students and staffers from various state agencies...
WAYNESBORO, VA
homenewshere.com

Town receives water violation, but water safe to drink

TEWKSBURY — Residents received a notice last week from the Tewksbury Water Department informing them of a violation received from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. According to Scott Brinch, Assistant Director of Utilities for Tewksbury, the water department’s testing of the town’s water supply revealed a higher-than-normal level of...
TEWKSBURY, MA

