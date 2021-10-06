Device Gathers Clean Drinking Water from Atmosphere

Many Americans in vulnerable communities distrust the safety and quality of their tap water, which is just one of the many reasons some people regularly choose single-use plastic bottled water. However, Americans on food assistance programs like SNAP have limited resources, so depending only on bottled water is a drain on their monthly benefits, not to mention the issues of putting more plastic into the environment. Leah Thomas, an environmental activist, and advocate for social justice, joined us to share why she teamed up with Brita to educate consumers and decision makers about the ways we can help nourish and protect underserved populations regarding having access to safe and palatable drinking water.

