Ya know, it feels like all of our prayers for more Capital Region Country bars are finally being answered. I feel like one of the more frequent qustions I have answered from GNA listeners over the years is "What are some great Country bars in the area?" In the past that list felt like it was shorter than it should be considering all the amazing Country fans we have in the Capital Region. Thankfully, it looks like we have a little trend here of new Country bars setting up shop.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO