Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in San Diego 80 years later

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A Navy sailor who died at Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago was finally laid to rest in San Diego Wednesday. Navy Steward’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus Garcia was buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery after a morning ceremony. Garcia was a native of Guam and just 21 years old when he was killed, serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in 1941 at the time of Japan’s infamous attack on Pearl Harbor.

