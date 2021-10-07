CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Evangeline Downs Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

7th-$20,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.090. Scratched: Bye Bye Agouti. Love the Way You Fly128312-½2-¾J. Garcia, Jr.3.70. Brileys Prize128865-hd3-hdA. Alvarez6.60. Packin a Punch128583-hd4-hdD. Alvarez10.40. He B Swift126154-hd5-nkJ. Rodriguez67.90. Out N Gone126246-½6-½G. Ortiz11.60. Steam Rollyr128477-½7-1¼B. Ransom5.80. Apollitcal Bye126938-28-3¾L. Rodriguez27.60. Blondies...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Damisela (L), 110L. Mbatha3-5-5Donovan Raymond6/1. 4Rockin Anna Rollin (L), 120A. Bocachica2-1-6Jeff Runco1/5. 5Merry Maid (L), 122V. Rodriguez8-9-5William Jones, Jr.10/1. 6Whycantthisbelove (L), 122A. Rios-Conde6-6-6George Heath15/1. 2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$13,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 2:33. Time 1:14.55. Fast. Also Ran_Teton Thai, Diamond Dawn, Cents to Riches. Exacta (3-1) paid $81.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-6) paid $84.33. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $51.45. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-8-Add

8th_$13,675, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:50. Time 1:10.58. Fast. Scratched_Bell the Cat. Also Ran_Alleyesfollowbelle, Keypit, Side Action, Bears Breeches, Couple of Nikkis, Genuwine, Perfect Doll. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-4-2/7/9-2-5/6-11) 6 Correct Paid $1,957.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7/9-2-5/6-11) 4 Correct Paid $150.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/6-11) 3 Correct Paid $57.20. $0.5 Trifecta (11-5-1) paid $126.45. $0.1 Superfecta (11-5-1-9) paid $274.60. Daily Double (5-11) paid $66.40. Exacta (11-5) paid $110.80. Attendance 237. $784,677. Handle $14,718. Total Handle $799,395.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stakes#3 Year Olds Up#Packin#Punch128583 Hd4 Hdd#Swift126154 Hd5 Nkj#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 7:08. Time 1:47.79. Sloppy. Scratched_Barelystillcounts. Also Ran_Initiator, Bones Bruin, Lucks Big Boy. Exacta (2-7) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-5) paid $1.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $4.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 3/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 1:34. Time 1:55.82. Good. Scratched_Dover Strait, Jimmy Dan, Sailor's Return, American Drama. Also Ran_February Son, Warbird, Conglomerate, Freddy Flintshire, Tolkien, Coastal Waters, Fed Money, Charger, The Blue Dragon. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $11.10. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $101.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-11-2) paid $814.56. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-11) paid $424.15.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Friday October 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Eurodynamic , 124A. Samaniego8-3-7Lucio Espiritu6/1. 2Floor Routine , 124E. Escobedo5-2-5Johnny Ward7/2. 3Git Her Dun Goldie (L), 124G. Gutierrez3-3-3Ray Enlow3/1. 4Codigo (L), 124C. Smith5-2-7Ty Blackwell9/5. 5Intendin to Zoom (L), 124R. Raudales5-4-1Stacey Capps12/1. 6Gitter Dun Spookie , 124R. Castro7-5-3Orrin Cogburn15/1. 7Snowmans Secret (L), 126R. Cruz1-7-6Gary Walker6/1. 2nd-$11,200,...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1El Moro Prieto (BL), 126J. Guerrero7-2-3Diego Guerrero. 2Romanian (BL), 124T. Smith2-2-1Jose Rosales Gomez. 4Capes Hot Rocket (BL), 126J. Figueroa7-6-6Dennis Hurley. 5Hes a Bugin (BL), 126J. Lopez3-3-3Jose Rosales Gomez. 6Bodavis (BL), 124A. Anaya6-6-9Hector Magallanes. 7Cm Once Ina Bluemoon (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.1-6-1Nick Lowe. 8Ps Bettin On...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Century Mile

1st_$20,000, st hcp, 3YO up, 1. 2nd_$50,000, stk, 3 & 4YO F, 7f. 3rd_$16,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 6½f. Wide Eyed Wiley117Ann of War122. Red Echo122Ynotgiveitago122. Steamin Demon122Knowentoholdum117. Sweat Equity122Big Z122. I Am an Empress122Bradydaboss122.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Early Entries, Saturday October 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Commodore Perry (L), 121C. Lanerie6-5-5Ben Colebrook. 5Lofty Adjudicator , 124K. Jimenezx-x-xAnna Navarrete. 7Jovial (L), 121J. Talamox-x-xThomas Drury, Jr. 2nd-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sherwood Avenue , 119J. Velazquezx-x-xWesley Ward. 2Golden Luna , 119T. Gaffalionex-x-xGregory Foley. 3Ain't That...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Entries, Saturday

2nd_$17,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5f. 3rd_$19,500, alc, 3YO up F&M, 4f. 4th_$12,600, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 6f. Gold Rush Futurity. Flo Time120Shanghai Silver120. Royal Tap120Tulsa Time120. Jono120Quicktrip Van120. Brazen Now120Originate120. Bayron120Rocky Jack120. Yukio120. 7th_$13,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO...
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Arapahoe Park-7-Add

7th_$11,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear. Off 2:58. Time 1:27.88. Fast. Also Ran_Kurious Kennedy, Gold Pass, Top of the Podium, Rhine Falls, Sennebec Summer, Sassy Sapphire. $1 Pick 3 (1/7-6-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $51.20. $1 Daily Double (ALL-5) paid $40.60. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $449.10. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $569.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-4) paid $2,384.81. $1 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $2,387.10. $1 Daily Double (6-ALL) paid $4.10. Attendance 200. ITW $1,948. TOT $189,910. IST $177,940. Handle $10,021. Total Handle $379,819.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Friday

1st_$28,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$24,000, , 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi 70yd. 4th_$19,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 5th_$24,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Tenacity Zip122Marcelino122. Everyonelovesjames122Fuzzy Irish Rascal122. Italian Charm122Sovereign Warrior124. Long Blade122. 6th_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Saturday

1st_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 6½f. 2nd_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$53,200, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 7f. 4th_$23,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Deeply in Love119Canadian Essence122. Elfin Forest122Ms. P's Bella119. La Bestia124Crumlin Bird121. Delightful Dreamer124Treasure Quest121. Royal City Reign121Wicked Miah124. Katy and Emma119Classy Gizmo124.
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

BNP Paribas Open Results

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):. Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Aslan Karatsev (19), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.
INDIAN WELLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy