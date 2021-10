BC-Results Evangeline Downs-7-Add

7th_$20,000, stk, 3YO up, , clear. 8 (7) Sheza Freighttrain T (E.Rodriguez)4.002.602.40. 4 (3) Love the Way You Fly (J.Garcia, Jr.)3.202.60. Off 8:24. Time 1:16.09. Fast. Scratched_Bye Bye Agouti. Also Ran_Packin a Punch, He B Swift, Out N Gone, Steam Rollyr, Apollitcal Bye, Blondies Leaving You. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $34.05. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $4.45. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $7.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-9-6) paid $10.69. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-9) paid $11.40.