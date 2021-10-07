3. Make your own insect repellent and fertilizer.

In the fall I like to make homemade vinegar for Christmas gifts. It's the perfect time of year as temperatures cool down as vinegar-likes cooler temps rather than warmer ones to do their fermentation (60 to 70 degrees). I've had so many people ask me if they could buy a bottle of my homemade vinegar that it's something I really enjoy making and sharing. I was even given a vinegar pot by my sister back in 2010 and have been using it ever since. You don't really need a special pot and some people use barrels too. A large glass mason jar will work just fine and they don't sell my pot anymore if you're wondering. My mom loves my vinegar more than anyone and moans when she consumes it straight from the bottle with a spoon. She said she'll take small spoonfuls throughout the day and loves it. So mom if you're reading this, you're getting a bottle of raspberry vinegar this year! Hang on it's fermenting in my kitchen with the help of millions of microbes who hang out with me in my kitchen day after day. They are very at home in my kitchen helping me create so many wonderful things. I just get them going in a pot or jar walk away and let them do their thing!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO