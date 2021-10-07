Surgery schedule for Wednesday at Providence Alaska Medical Center
As a public service during this time when Providence Alaska Medical Center says it is in crisis and may have to decide which patients live or die, Must Read Alaska is providing a list of the surgeries, mostly elective, that will be done at the hospital daily, so readers can understand the usage of services at the hospital and plan their lives accordingly.
Oct. 6 surgeries included these:
Lap appy
VP shunt
Spine x 5
Endo x 7
Robot hyst x 2
Robot chole
Orif hand
Removal infected peritoneal cath x 2
Parathyroid
BKA
D&C x 2
Robot GYN x 2
Cysto x 3
Mediastinal exp
Cv ablation x 2
CV Ep PPM/loop rec
Port placement x 2
Cardiversion x 2
Phaco IOL x4
Lap hyst bso
Ent x2 (septopl, T&A)
Bil Mast
Wrist and CTR
Leg I & d
Endo x 6 and ercp
CS x 3
Femur nail
Cysto
Two would be considered urgent, none emergent.
