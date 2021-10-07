Surgery schedule for Wednesday at Providence Alaska Medical Center

As a public service during this time when Providence Alaska Medical Center says it is in crisis and may have to decide which patients live or die, Must Read Alaska is providing a list of the surgeries, mostly elective, that will be done at the hospital daily, so readers can understand the usage of services at the hospital and plan their lives accordingly.

Oct. 6 surgeries included these:

Lap appy

VP shunt

Spine x 5

Endo x 7

Robot hyst x 2

Robot chole

Orif hand

Removal infected peritoneal cath x 2

Parathyroid

BKA

D&C x 2

Robot GYN x 2

Cysto x 3

Mediastinal exp

Cv ablation x 2

CV Ep PPM/loop rec

Port placement x 2

Cardiversion x 2

Phaco IOL x4

Lap hyst bso

Ent x2 (septopl, T&A)

Bil Mast

Wrist and CTR

Leg I & d

Endo x 6 and ercp

CS x 3

Femur nail

Cysto

Two would be considered urgent, none emergent.