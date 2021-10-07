CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Surgery schedule for Wednesday at Providence Alaska Medical Center

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hc3Il_0cJZaWzR00

As a public service during this time when Providence Alaska Medical Center says it is in crisis and may have to decide which patients live or die, Must Read Alaska is providing a list of the surgeries, mostly elective, that will be done at the hospital daily, so readers can understand the usage of services at the hospital and plan their lives accordingly.

Oct. 6 surgeries included these:

Lap appy

VP shunt

Spine x 5

Endo x 7

Robot hyst x 2

Robot chole

Orif hand

Removal infected peritoneal cath x 2

Parathyroid

BKA

D&C x 2

Robot GYN x 2

Cysto x 3

Mediastinal exp

Cv ablation x 2

CV Ep PPM/loop rec

Port placement x 2

Cardiversion x 2

Phaco IOL x4

Lap hyst bso

Ent x2 (septopl, T&A)

Bil Mast

Wrist and CTR

Leg I & d

Endo x 6 and ercp

CS x 3

Femur nail

Cysto

Two would be considered urgent, none emergent.

Comments / 0

Related
ktoo.org

Alaska Native Medical Center is the third hospital to move to crisis standards of care

The Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage said Friday it has begun operating under crisis standards of care. ANMC is the third hospital in the state to move to crisis operations, which allow doctors to prioritize resources and treatments to patients who have the greatest potential to benefit. Providence Alaska Medical Center and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation are also operating under crisis standards.
Must Read Alaska

Providence has full slate of elective surgeries on the calendar for today

A medical doctor in Anchorage has provided Must Read Alaska with the list of surgeries scheduled for today at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. They include:. Providence was featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal this weekend saying the hospital is in the position of having to decide which patients live and which die, because it doesn’t have have enough ICU beds or staff.
WilmingtonBiz

Surgery Center In Wilmington Sells For $15M

A Charlotte-based outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust recently bought an ambulatory surgery center in Wilmington. Flagship Healthcare Trust purchased 1801 S. 17th St., which includes the 24,757-square-foot Wilmington SurgCare facility, in September. The sale price was $15 million, according to property tax records. Wilmington SurgCare, a partnership between Nashville-based...
WILMINGTON, NC
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Regional Medical Center Welcomes New Wound Clinic Provider

The Regional Medical Center Wound Clinic has welcomed a new provider. Dana Whalen started her position as a nurse supervisor at the wound clinic in August. Whalen says she’s always thought about learning more about wound care, but never took the initiative until this position became available at RMC. She...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana adds University of Mississippi Medical Center to provider network

Humana and Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center signed an agreement to bring the state's only academic health science center into the insurer's network. HMO and PPO plan members have access to facilities in Jackson and Grenada, and Holmes County Hospital in Lexington, according to the Sept. 28 announcement. The...
wrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center receives Healthgrades 2021 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center announced it has been recently named a recipient of both the Healthgrades 2021 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™ and the Healthgrades 2021 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ — one of only two hospitals in New Jersey to achieve this honor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
kmvt

St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Health System is still operating under Crisis Standards of Care. As of Wednesday morning, officials said the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Intensive Care Unit was at capacity. While these conditions can change by the minute, St Luke’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim...
TWIN FALLS, ID
TribTown.com

Schneck Medical Center victim of cyberattack

Schneck Medical Center learned Wednesday that it was a victim of a cyberattack that affected organizational operations. Out of an abundance of caution, access to all IT applications within Schneck facilities was suspended, according to a news release from the Seymour hospital. “We are in the process of enhancing our...
SEYMOUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ent#Robot#Vp#Parathyroid Bka#Mediastinal
NBC4 Columbus

Augmented reality used for surgery at OSU Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is one of a handful of hospitals in the country using augmented reality (AR) for surgery. Doctors and patients have said they are already seeing the benefit. Typically, when surgeons are operating, they constantly have to look to the side at their x-rays or scans to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KSNB Local4

Howard County Medical Center healthcare providers answer vaccine questions

SAINT PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Healthcare providers at the Howard County Medical Center participated in Virtual Town Hall Tuesday where they answered people’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. The event was held via Zoom and was livestreamed through Facebook for people to join in. Before the Q&A went live, people...
SAINT PAUL, NE
mynbc5.com

Northwestern Medical Center postponing elective surgeries

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A Vermont hospital will begin postponing elective surgeries, citing a shortage of available nurses. Officials with the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans announced the facility will postpone all elective procedures. That will include any cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries, among other procedures. Leadership told NBC5...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

UVA Medical Center names 3 new execs

UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., has added three new leaders to its nursing and emergency services teams, a Sept. 28 news release said. Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer. Dr. Baker joins UVA from Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health, where she has spent more than two decades in nursing leadership, including most recently as associate chief nurse and associate vice president of nursing. She is also an author and nurse scientist, the news release said. Her new role will become effective Oct. 17.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wamc.org

Medical Monday 10/4/21: Orthopedic Surgery with Dr. Kelley Banagan

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Kelley Banagan, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Albany Med and the Bone and Joint Center. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Dr. Banagan treats patients for spine-related conditions including degenerative disc disease, spinal deformity, spinal tumors, traumatic injury, scoliosis and spinal...
ALBANY, NY
perrytonherald.com

OGH holds groundbreaking for Surgery Center

Ochiltree General Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony last month for the hospital’s new Surgery Center. Members of the Ochiltree County Hospital District board of directors, the OGH Healthcare Foundation board of directors, local medical staff and hospital administration were on hand for the groundbreaking. The Surgery Center will provide state-of-the-art surgery facilities to Ochiltree,…
OCHILTREE COUNTY, TX
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Native is New Provider at Greene County Medical Center

A Greene County native was recently hired as a new physician at Greene County Medical Center. Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Mary Pedersen will be working at the Greene County Family Medicine Clinic starting next month. She will provide services focusing on family medicine, pediatrics, adolescent medicine, adolescent wellness, physicals and immunizations, and much more.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
rebusinessonline.com

Darland Underway on Expansion of Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska

WAYNE, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. is underway on an expansion and renovation of Providence Medical Center in the eastern Nebraska town of Wayne. Darland is adding a 20,000-square-foot addition to the east side of the hospital’s campus to accommodate the growing imaging and specialty outpatient services. Plans also call for removing a second entry point in favor of one prominent, secure main entry. After the addition is completed, Darland will complete a 20,000-square-foot remodel to include a new surgical suite, management area and administrative offices. Completion is slated for summer 2023.
NEBRASKA STATE
txktoday.com

Wadley Regional Medical Center Hosting Recruitment Event Next Wednesday

Texarkana, Texas: Wadley Regional Medical Center will be hosting a recruitment event at Brewster’s on the Boulevard. Representatives from the Wadley Human Resources department will be on-site to answer questions about Wadley and available job opportunities. Drop in for a cup of coffee and conversation with Wadley staff members. Wednesday,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KDVR.com

Front Range Medical Center

Peripheral Neuropathy is a condition where there’s damage to the nerves in your feet and legs or hands and arms. This can be a devastating condition causing pain, numbness, tingling and burning. It can slowly progress over many years and can become more severe and debilitating. And it affects an estimated 20 million Americans.
HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy