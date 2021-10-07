CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Trial begins in decades-old killing of Greeley child

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrial gets underway in the decades-old killing of a Greeley child. Opening statements began Wednesday in Weld District Court in the trial of Steven Pankey. The 70-year-old is accused of kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Matthews, who was in eighth grade at the time of her abduction, disappeared in December of 1984 after being dropped off at her family’s Greeley home following a Christmas choir concert. She was on the face of milk cartons as a missing child in the 80s. Her remains were ultimately found in a Weld County field in 2019 by oil and gas diggers. Pankey, a former candidate for governor in Idaho, was indicted in the girl’s fatal shooting in October of last year.

