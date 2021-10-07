Walk out to winter: Beartooth Highway closing Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.

Winter is in the air, especially on the Beartooth Highway, which will close early for the season on Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. Specifically, expected bad weather is forcing the Beartooth Highway closing (US-212) between the Long Lake barricade, near the Top of the World store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line, for the season. The forecast calls for ice and snow creating hazardous driving conditions. With this section of the Beartooth Highway scheduled to close anyway on October 12 at 8 a.m., the decision was made to shut down for the season.