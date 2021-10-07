CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Walk out to winter: Beartooth Highway closing Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.

By YIEditor
yellowstoneinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is in the air, especially on the Beartooth Highway, which will close early for the season on Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. Specifically, expected bad weather is forcing the Beartooth Highway closing (US-212) between the Long Lake barricade, near the Top of the World store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line, for the season. The forecast calls for ice and snow creating hazardous driving conditions. With this section of the Beartooth Highway scheduled to close anyway on October 12 at 8 a.m., the decision was made to shut down for the season.

yellowstoneinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beartooth Highway#Long Lake#Yellowstone National Park

Comments / 0

Community Policy