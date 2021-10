Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. The Jared Butler hype is growing. First came the word that he was excelling in workouts with teammates. Then came the praise from teammates in training camp. His putting Mike Conley on skates, then finishing over Rudy Gobert at the rim in a livestreamed scrimmage got the masses’ collective tongues hanging out of their mouths. And on Monday and Wednesday, the rookie guard went out and led the Utah Jazz in scoring in each of their first two preseason games.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO