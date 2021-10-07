CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Guide to creative drone photography

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Drone photography is by far one of the most exciting new trends in the world of photography. It enables you to capture images that are impossible to take with conventional cameras. However, buying your first drone can be incredibly frustrating and confusing – especially if you don’t know much about drone photography. There are so many different models that come on the market.

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Photo & Video Tuts+

Landscape Photography in Challenging Weather and Light: Quick Help Guide

There are plenty of articles about how to seek out the best light for your landscape photography, things like the time of day you go out, looking at weather forecasting apps, using various filters and so on. Quite often though – and particularly if we’re not on home turf – we’re limited to what we get at the time we’re able to get there. How do you make the best of that?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Landscape photography on overcast days

There are two things you are almost always guaranteed to find on the Oregon Coast: Stunning beauty and lots of rainy, overcast days. I took my family on a quick photo adventure along the central Oregon coast. We wanted to enjoy the last days of sunshine before school started up again. One location we visited was Devil’s Churn. It’s a place known for beautiful landscapes surrounded by crashing waves from the Pacific Ocean.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Photography#Aerial Photography#Creativity#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News#Phantom#Dji
estnn.com

Fortnite: Epic Releases Comprehensive Creative Mode Guide

Epic Games has released a helpful guide for prospective Fortnite Creative Mode players. Creative Mode is a feature in Fortnite Battle Royale that essentially reshaped the game as it stood in July of 2018. Before, players could only queue into Battle Royale matches and attempt to achieve a Victory Royale. That all changed on July 18, 2018, when Epic Games added infinite possibilities to Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
Augusta Free Press

Some very reliable considerations to find the best crypto wallet

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you look at the cryptocurrency world, there is not only one cryptocurrency, but there is a whole market. You can choose whatever cryptocurrency you like. However, you need to choose the one that is best among all. Would you please make me an important choice you need to make in the cryptocurrency trading world? It is not only the cryptocurrency for which you have to choose but also other things. If you go to the internet, you will find that the service providers in the cryptocurrency trading world are in huge numbers. Therefore, it will be a little complicated for you to choose the right one. If you are a number about the considerations of finding the best service provider, you will not be able to choose the best one, which is not suitable for you.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
Big Country News

Son of Richard Dreyfuss Bashes Idaho on Twitter, Triggers Responses From Idahoans

Idaho Twitter is amid an uproar after Ben Dreyfuss launched into a tirade about Amazon shipments in “small town Idaho”. Dreyfuss, an actor and journalist, recently moved to Sun Valley from New York City, and took to Twitter to air his grievances about living in a smaller town and the "supply chain failure" affecting the availability of goods and services. Dreyfuss is the son of Richard Dreyfuss, the Academy Award-winning actor who starred in the hit 1975 film, Jaws, among other movies.
IDAHO STATE
Augusta Free Press

5 most important tips to learn guitar

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Learning to play the guitar can really enrich your life. It can entertain you, help you to meet new people, and it gives you a new way to express yourself – through your music. While it’s definitely not something that you’ll learn overnight, there are some tips that can help to keep you on the path to playing guitar like a pro.
MUSIC
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
Augusta Free Press

Details about the tools you need in crypto trading

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When there were only a few quid pro currencies in the market, trading in them was very sophisticated. Even the fluctuations were the same; the service providers were the least. It is something that points towards the complications of the cryptocurrency trading world. Nowadays, as cryptocurrency trading has thrived, the service providers are also available in large numbers. You cannot simply pick up any service provider for cryptocurrency trading, but you have to pay complete attention. Making the right choice about the different types of tools you need for cryptocurrency trading is very important. You need to make sure that you choose the best one only so that you can enjoy cryptocurrency trading and make profits at the same time. Cryptocurrency trading has lots of adventure, provided you have the right tools for doing so.
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

5 ways Connectum can help businesses in 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Online card acquiring is becoming an increasingly competitive sphere of business, which is, of course, great for the merchants, since they now can have a wide range of service providers to choose from. With so many businesses taking up online sales during the pandemic, more and more service providers realize that online acquiring is not just some kind of service you can offer to your customers on the side, but a fully-fledged and prospective business venue. Even big corporate banks that are ever slow to change, are adapting to the new reality. However, it is companies for which online acquiring is the main business direction that lead the way today. Companies like Connectum Limited, a UK based processing company.
ECONOMY
WATE

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy