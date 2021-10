As an owner of two cats, this video doesn’t surprise me. My wife and I have accidentally shut our youngest cat in the bedroom closet and coat closet while we’ve been gone for four or five hours. To be fair, he likes to quietly wander in and curl up in the back corner of the coat closet or in the laundry basket in our bedroom closet. We’re making plans to remodel our bathroom and kitchen and if walls have to be replaced, we should definitely be careful that our cats don’t get walled up like this cat did in this TikTok below. They ended up making a whole for the cat to come out and honestly, you can tell that the cat just didn’t care that much, haha.

