JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira raised the price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) to $26.00 (from $24.00) after the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.08 (ex-stock comp), substantially above consensus of $0.01, with the beat driven primarily by strong +40.4% volume growth. Sales grew an impressive +35.7%, beating expectations by a wide margin.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO