MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This Friday, October 15th, marks the end of the rainy season here in South Florida. Starting May 15, the weather here typically has daily storms which at times can contain flooding downpours. This time of year, however, our weather pattern changes along with our forecasts. “Typically, as meteorologists when we think of rainy season, we look for a day when it won’t rain. During the dry season, we look for a day when it will rain, rain is the exception,” said CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer. Dry days are limited during the wet season since we normally see 70 percent...

