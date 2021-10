Burlington Central's Maya Gusciora experienced a big swing of emotions after ending her round at Monday's Class 2A Belvidere sectional by going bogey, bogey, double bogey. Gusciora's rough finish put her in a three-golfer playoff for one of the last two spots to state. The Rockets senior regrouped from there, making par on the first playoff hole at Timber Pointe and earning her spot to the state tournament for the first time.

BURLINGTON, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO