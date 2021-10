BROWN COUNTY, Texas — Judge Lilly made a public statement yesterday, "If you are a resident or a worker here in Brown County for any company or organization and that company requires you to accept the vaccination and you object for any other reasons listed in the governors order, I encourage you to contact this office, we will take the information down and we will report it to the Texas attorney general for consideration and prosecution."

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO