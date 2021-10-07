CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speargun Fisherman’s Record-Breaking Hogfish Is as Big as a Small Child

By Shelby Scott
 7 days ago
Whether you’ve heard of it or not, the Hogfish is quite an impressive fish, earning its name from its pig-like snout. Now, one lucky Florida diver has claimed a record-breaking hogfish of his own and it is nothing to sneeze at. Weighing more than 21 pounds after it was gutted, the fish had grown to the size of a small child.

