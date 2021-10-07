CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuller Goldsmith Dead: Former ‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Was 17

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuller Goldsmith, a young chef who competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef Junior” and Food Network’s “Chopped Junior,” has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 17. The news was first confirmed by “Top Chef Junior” production company Magical Elves on its Instagram on Wednesday. “We are devastated after...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison; ‘Chopped Junior’ winner dies at 17; more: Buzz

Rolling Stone reports Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his role in an armed robbery in Florida. The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers. When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery. In a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle. A trial for a four-count federal indictment is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Touching Tribute To Fuller Goldsmith Has Fans Shedding Tears

Although public figures lead lives that are distant from our own, it is upon witnessing their highs and lows that a universal human connection becomes evident. Fans of the "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior" series are coming together to honor and cherish the memory of Fuller Goldsmith, who died of cancer at the age of 17. Goldsmith was a remarkable young chef who won "Chopped Junior" in 2017, wowing viewers across the country with his positive attitude and impressive kitchen skills (via E Online).
INDIO, CA
bravotv.com

Top Chef Junior Alum Fuller Goldsmith Has Passed Away After His Battle With Cancer

Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 17. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," wrote production company, Magical Elves, in an Instagram post on October 6. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Teen chef who appeared on "Chopped Junior" dies at 17

A teen chef who won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" has died at the age of 17. Fuller Goldsmith died on Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia. Saturday would be his 18th birthday, WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, reports. Goldsmith appeared on "Chopped Junior," a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
country1037fm.com

Chopped Junior Champion Passes Away At Age 17

I was unfamiliar with the name “Magical Elves” in terms of the entertainment industry until this morning. I wish I still was. This is the production company that works in conjunction with The Food Network to produce shows like “Chopped Junior.” On of the past champions on that show was a cancer-battling boy from Alabama, Fuller Goldsmith. On their Instagram page yesterday, Magical Elves informed the world that Fuller had lost his fight to that awful disease at the age of 17.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fuller Goldsmith, Food Network Champion Chef, Dead At Age 17

Cooking wiz Fuller Goldsmith, who won the Food Network’s “Chopped Junior” chef competition, died Tuesday after nearly a lifetime battle with leukemia. He was 17. “He got tired and was ready to go,” his father, Scott Goldsmith, told Alabama’s CBS 42 in Tuscaloosa, where Fuller lived. Goldsmith, who also appeared...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

New Permanent Host Of ‘The Bachelor’ Revealed

Bachelor Nation has been waiting a long time to hear who the new hopefully permanent host of The Bachelor is. Today, it’s finally being announced and many fans may be surprised. Filming for Bachelor Clayton Echard began filming Monday night according to Reality Steve. No doubt, ABC had to make some announcement about who would be hosting. The huge announcement finally came! So, who will be hosting?
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
CBS LA

Rapper Tyga Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Posts Images Of Herself With Black Eye

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tyga was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The 31-year-old rapper turned himself into the LAPD’s Hollywood station Tuesday morning and was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said. He has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail. The alleged incident happened Monday at a location within the Hollywood station’s jurisdiction, according to the LAPD. Further details were not released. Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted images of herself with a black eye on Instagram. According to TMZ.com, she showed up at his house at about 3 a.m., acting belligerent and yelling even after Tyga let her inside. She claims her injuries were caused by him hitting her.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

