Two men sentenced for human trafficking

BUFFALO — Two Niagara County men will serve primarily home confinement terms for forcing undocumented immigrants to work in their Mexican restaurant in Niagara Falls.

Roberto Montes-Villalpando, 60, of Sanborn, and Abraham Montes, 28, of North Tonawanda, were each sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo for their guilty pleas to conspiracy to harbor aliens for financial gain and causing serious bodily injury.

The charges carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but Villardo sentenced Montes-Villalpando to just 18 months of home incarceration, while his son, Montes was sentenced to serve six months in prison and six months home detention.

Montes-Villalpando and Montes owned and operated El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant, which between December 2014 and late 2018, was located in the 9400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. In late-2018, the restaurant moved to the 2000 block of Cayuga Extension,also in the Falls.

Federal prosecutors said Montes-Villalpando managed the restaurant, supervised the staff, including the wait and kitchen staffs, made hiring and firing decisions, and determined payroll.

His son, Montes, also supervised the kitchen staff which included victims, identified in a grand jury indictment as Victims 1-4, who were each natives and citizens of Mexico.

The victims, who all lacked the legal status to be in the United States, were employed as cooks, food preparers, and dishwashers. They lived in a sublet Niagara Falls apartment rented by Montes-Villalpando.

Between Nov. 1, 2014, and Feb. 18, 2018, Montes-Villalpando and Montes were accused of recruiting and hiring undocumented foreign nationals, who had entered the U.S. illegally, to work for them. Prosecutors said Montes-Villalpando and Montes enticed the undocumented workers, including Victims 1 and Victim 2, who had been living in Ohio, to come to the Falls to work at El Cubilete.

The father and son team reportedly promised the workers better pay and fewer hours. But federal investigators charged that during their employment, Victims 1, 2, 3, and 4 were paid less than required by the Fair Labor Standards Act and by New York State law, which required a minimum wage of $9 per hour.

An analysis performed by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General, determined that the victims were underpaid by $5,386.60 for Victim 1, $8,513.44 for Victim 2, $61,665.40 for Victim 3 and $6,006.60 for Victim 4.

Prosecutors also charged that, in February 2018, Montes punched Victim 3 in the nose and stated he would kill him. Montes reportedly then used a fire extinguisher to strike Victim 3 in the head.

Victim 3 was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where he was diagnosed with a broken nose and a laceration on his head.