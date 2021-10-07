Texas lands commitment from 4-star WR Brenen Thompson
Brenen Thompson, a four-star wide receiver from Spearman, committed to the University of Texas on Wednesday night. Thompson is touted as the 11th best wide receiver in the class of 2022, and the 87th best 2022 recruit nationally, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. The Spearman High-product becomes the highest-ranked recruit, and the 14th four-star commit, in what is now the No. 2-ranked 2022 class in the nation, according to 247.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0