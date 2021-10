Planning on watching NewsCenter Maine tonight at 11? Well, you may not be able to. Once again, another television provider is playing hardball with your local channels, and this time it's the Dish Network. Apparently, Tegna, the big media company that owns WLBZ here in Bangor, has been in negotiations with Dish Network and it looks as though things aren't going very well as the provider has given the folks at Channel 2 the ultimatum, "pay up or you're off the service."

BANGOR, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO