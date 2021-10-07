CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia watchdog to probe Qube takeover of Newcastle grain terminal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Thursday it would investigate potential issues arising from logistics firm Qube Holdings’ recent acquisition of a bulk grain terminal at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales.

Qube on Sept. 8 said it would buy the Newcastle Agri Terminal for A$90 million ($65.55 million) and finished the transaction by the end of last month.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Thursday that Qube did not provide enough time to review the deal as the company completed the transaction within weeks of announcing it.

“By choosing to proceed before the ACCC had a chance to conduct its review, Qube and the former owners of the Newcastle Agri Terminal are exposed to potential legal action by the ACCC,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

Concerns raised by market participants include the dominance Qube would hold in the supply chain for delivery of bulk grain to the Port of Newcastle after the transaction, the watchdog said.

Qube said the agreement did not allow for a delay in finalising the deal, adding it was “disappointed” the ACCC had chosen to continue with the investigation.

($1 = 1.3731 Australian dollars)

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Gladstone LNG Liquefaction Terminal, Australia

Located in Queensland in Australia, the Gladstone LNG liquefaction terminal is operated by GLNG Operations. The terminal started operations in 2015 and is owned by Santos, TotalEnergies, Petroliam Nasional, and Korea Gas. The Gladstone LNG liquefaction terminal sources gas from the following fields – Arcadia, Fairview, Meridian, Roma, and Scotia.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Australia banking watchdog tightens home loan requirements

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), the Aussie banking regulator, unveiling the efforts to tame housing prices. “Australia's banking regulator on Wednesday tightened restrictions on home lending as rapid loan growth fed surging prices and posed a risk...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollars#Competition Regulator#Accc
The Independent

Watchdog closes probe into British Airways and Ryanair Covid refunds

The competition watchdog has closed its investigation into whether Ryanair and British Airways broke consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers were unable to take during lockdown.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers who could not take flights should be offered full refunds, but the investigation would take too long and be too expensive for the taxpayer to be justified.In June, the regulator launched the investigation and said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel.We've closed our investigation into British Airways and Ryanair...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cargo ships diverted from UK ports amid containers backlog

Shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports because of a build-up of cargo.It has started rerouting its container ships away from Felixstowe the UK’s largest commercial port, to unload elsewhere in Europe before using smaller vessels to finally get deliveries to the UK, the Financial Times reported.The UK’s port industry has also warned that some ports are managing access to storage space with “short-term restrictions” in a bid to ease congestion issues.Lars Mikael Jensen, head of global ocean network at Maersk, said the HGV driver shortage has slowed down the time it takes...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
offshore-technology.com

Isle of Grain LNG Regasification Terminal, UK

Located in England in the UK, the Isle of Grain regasification terminal is operated by National Grid Grain LNG. The terminal started operations in 2005 and is owned by National Grid. With a storage capacity of 0.46 million tons (Mt), the Isle of Grain terminal currently has a regasification capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chinese regulators tell home buyers: 'Be careful when making payments'

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese housing regulators are telling home buyers to exercise caution when making payments on purchases, amid concerns that funds are illegally siphoned away by developers in a sector that is facing a severe liquidity crunch. Chinese developers are allowed to sell residential projects before construction,...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy