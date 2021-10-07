CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

WOW: Berkshire Business Owner Confirms U.S. Fresh Gummy Bear Shortage

By Jesse Stewart
WUPE
WUPE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that we are in the midst of a gummy bear shortage across America? You may be thinking "no way. I see gummy bear products in stores all of the time." I couldn't agree more. It seems like no matter where I go in the Berkshires, it's not difficult to come across gummy products. So how is it that the U.S. is undergoing a gummy bear shortage? We spoke with candy expert and owner of Robin's Candy Store in Great Barrington, Robin Helfand in an off-air interview as she filled us in with all of the details.

wupe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Customs Dispute Puts Fish Stick, Filet Supply In Jeopardy In U.S.

An ongoing brouhaha over the means of transporting fish from Canada to the United States may culminate in supply problems for fish sticks and filet, according to the Associated Press. Apparently, the product for which the supply is being threatened is the Alaska pollock. The pollack is a fish that...
U.S. POLITICS
WUPE

Man Dies After Chugging 1.5 Liters Of Coca Cola

Word of advice: If you're feeling particularly thirsty, be careful what you drink...And how fast you drink it. In a somewhat scary news story, WHDH/News 7 Boston reports a man allegedly died of a fatal gas buildup after chugging a massive amount of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes. The 22-year-old man,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
County
Berkshire County, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Great Barrington, MA
WUPE

Have A Glamping Good Time In Mass, Camping With A Glam Twist

Have you heard of glamping before? Glamping is where beautiful nature meets modern luxury. It’s a way to experience camping without having to sacrifice creature comforts. Folks no longer want a generic, one-size-fits-all vacation. It's about exploring on your terms and immerse ourselves in local culture, and we no longer just want to simply witness nature we want to live in it. A fusion of glamour and camping, glamping is a way to enjoy camping in so many unique ways.
TRAVEL
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy