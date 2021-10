NASHVILLE, TENN. – Charming country artist Mark Taylor has found great success with the release of his debut single Buzzed On A Boat and his most recent, I’m Down. He has achieved success on Spotify’s curated Fresh Finds Playlist and currently charting in the Top 75 for I’m Down. Mark is looking forward to continuing that success with the release of his brand-new debut album, One. The album features his chart-topping singles along with 7 more originals that will be sure to take you on an authentic musical journey. It is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO