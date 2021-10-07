CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy Of Hope Celebrates 35 Years

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After putting initial plans on hold in April 2020 due to the pandemic, the Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) community will finally gather— both in person and virtually—on October 8to celebrate 35 years of service to the District of Columbia and honor distinguished members of the community, including PNC Bankand Councilmember Elissa Silverman, who have made significant contributions to adult education and all those who have helped to make possible AoH's three and a half decades of service in Washington, DC.

The education and employment gaps in Washington, DC are staggering—chasms made only more significant by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more than three decades, AoH has been transforming lives and communities in DC by creating pathways to success for adult learners seeking to earn their high school diplomas and upskill to better paying, in-demand careers.

Would you be interested in either attending as our guest or virtually tuning into this event? I've included the details below for your review. Many thanks!

WHEN: October 8, 2021. Cocktail reception begins at 6:00 PM, dinner and program begin at 7:00 PM

WHERE:Four Seasons Hotel, 2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW This event will be in-person and livestreamed. More information can be found here .

IMPORTANT NOTE:All guests are required to provide proof of vaccination. Masks are required while not eating or drinking.

WHO : Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH)AoH is an adult public charter school serving DC residents over the age of 18 who are pursuing their high school credential, building essential literacy skills, preparing for higher education, and training for a career in the high demand fields of healthcare, office administration and information technology. All classes are free to DC residents.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-of-hope-celebrates-35-years-301394738.html

SOURCE Academy of Hope

