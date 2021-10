(The Center Square) – At a border summit event in Mission, Texas, last week, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said it “would have been nice” if Democratic governors visited Texas to see for themselves the crisis at the southern border. The Democratic governor Kansas has been under fire by state lawmakers for not doing so, even after it was revealed that national guard troops from her state were at the border but not because of an order she gave.

