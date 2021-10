In the fourth season of “The Masked Singer,” Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black became the first duo ever to perform as a single costume, Snow Owls. The following season, the sibling boy band known as Hanson competed together as a trio of Russian Dolls. Neither act won the competition. (See the “TMS” winners list.) Now in Season 6, Banana Split is trying to do what the Blacks and the brothers couldn’t, by making history as the first duo/group to claim the “Masked Singer” trophy. This yummy costume is unique in that both people wearing a mask can move independently and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO