Figuring Out Which Reaching Sails Are Best for Your Sailing Style. Welcome to a brave new world of downwind sailing where a range of options are available to help get you from here to there. Call them… oh, call them whatever you want. As always sailmakers’ marketing departments are making this space horribly confusing. There is a long history of needing to put a name on a particular sail type in an attempt to impart a measure of uniqueness and “only available from us” (fill in your favorite brand). There is a storied tradition of forgettable monikers. Who remembers the Flasher, or the Frisbee mainsail? Or one of my favorites, the Shark Skin mainsail (woven materials dyed grey)? Why can’t we just call an asymmetrical spinnaker an asymmetrical spinnaker?

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO