Portland Thorns' Gavin Wilkinson Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jeremy Kipp, USC’s head swim coach, has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of abusive behavior toward athletes. (credit: USC Sports Information) Kipp, who was hired by USC in May of 2020, is reportedly under investigation for “multiple allegations of abuse.” USC officials confirmed that Kipp is on administrative leave, but did not share any specifics about the allegations. “The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority. When a concern is raised about a coach or staff member, the university takes it seriously and looks into it,” the university said in a statement. According to reports, one incident under investigation involves Kipp allegedly kicking a water bottle which then hit a swimmer in the face. According to the swimming news site SwimSwam, number of Kipp’s former swimmers have come forward with reports of other troubling or erratic behavior. Olympic gold medalist and USC’s associate head coach Lea Maurer is expected to take over as interim head coach.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO