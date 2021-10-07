Portland Thorns' Gavin Wilkinson Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation
The Portland Thorns announced they placed general manager Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave pending the results of a new independent investigation. Wilkinson was cited in a report by The Athletic's Meg Linehan about allegations of sexual coercion and abusive behavior by former Thorns coach Paul Riley. He was among the team officials alerted to potential violations of club policy by Riley, who was subsequently dismissed.bleacherreport.com
