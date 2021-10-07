CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Portland Thorns' Gavin Wilkinson Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Thorns announced they placed general manager Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave pending the results of a new independent investigation. Wilkinson was cited in a report by The Athletic's Meg Linehan about allegations of sexual coercion and abusive behavior by former Thorns coach Paul Riley. He was among the team officials alerted to potential violations of club policy by Riley, who was subsequently dismissed.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Thorns fans demand 'accountability' from management

Fans protested outside Providence Park stadium after The Athletic revealed accusations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. The planned soccer game at Providence Park was canceled — but supporters of the Portland Thorns still showed up Saturday, Oct. 2, to demand accountability in the wake of a major sexual misconduct scandal. Just two days earlier, The Athletic revealed a pattern of accusations against former Thorns coach Paul Riley alleging sexual harassment, coercion and abuse in incidents dating back to 2010. Moreover, the article reports that leaders of the team and the National Women's Soccer League were aware of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Merritt Paulson: Thorns welcome Riley investigations

Team owner pens open letter in response to allegations that Paul Riley engaged in sexual coercion of players. Merritt Paulson, owner and CEO of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns, released the letter below on Monday, Oct. 4 in response to the accusations of abusive behavior and sexual coercion by Paul Riley when he was the Thorns' coach in 2014-15. The letter promises transparency as the Thorns, the NWSL, U.S. Soccer and FIFA investigate the allegations against Riley and the response from teams and the league that allowed Riley to continue coaching.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Wilkinson
BBC

NWSL side Portland Thorns regret 'systematic failure'

National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns said they regret their role in "a systemic failure across women's professional soccer". Sexual misconduct allegations have been made against Paul Riley, who coached the NWSL club's team in 2014-15. Another NWSL club, North Carolina Courage, sacked the Englishman as their coach last...
FIFA
WWEEK

Gavin Wilkinson Remains General Manager of the Timbers, Fan Boycott Still On

Gavin Wilkinson, the Portland Thorns FC general manager who was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday evening amid a sexual harassment scandal, remains general manager of the Portland Timbers, team ownership confirmed to WW today. “Thorns FC put Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave from Thorns duties immediately after receiving the...
MLS
The Oregonian

Amid reckoning, Portland Thorns fall to Houston Dash in first game since public abuse allegations against ex-coach Paul Riley

The Portland Thorns took the field Wednesday and played soccer, falling to the Houston Dash 3-2 in the process, and they did it because it was the only way to move forward. Yet, after shocking allegations emerged last week that former Thorns coach Paul Riley sexually coerced players -- and that the Thorns’ front office kept the complaints quiet -- Wednesday’s game was about more than soccer.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Leave#Portland Thorns#The Portland Thorns#Athletic
Sportsnet.ca

Thorns GM placed on leave after Sinclair, teammates demand investigation

As the NWSL continues to deal with the fallout from the sexual harassment scandal last week, the Portland Thorns have placed general manager Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave. Canadian Olympic gold medallist Christine Sinclair and her Thorns teammates released a statement earlier on Wednesday calling for sweeping change within the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

USC’s Head Swim Coach Jeremy Kipp On Leave During Investigation Into Reports Of Abusive Behavior

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jeremy Kipp, USC’s head swim coach, has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of abusive behavior toward athletes. (credit: USC Sports Information) Kipp, who was hired by USC in May of 2020, is reportedly under investigation for “multiple allegations of abuse.” USC officials confirmed that Kipp is on administrative leave, but did not share any specifics about the allegations. “The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority. When a concern is raised about a coach or staff member, the university takes it seriously and looks into it,” the university said in a statement. According to reports, one incident under investigation involves Kipp allegedly kicking a water bottle which then hit a swimmer in the face. According to the swimming news site SwimSwam, number of Kipp’s former swimmers have come forward with reports of other troubling or erratic behavior. Olympic gold medalist and USC’s associate head coach Lea Maurer is expected to take over as interim head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Thorns Place General Manager Gavin Wilkinson on Administrative Leave

Portland Thorns announced general manager/president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson has been placed on administrative leave as it conducts its ongoing investigation in wake of the Paul Riley sexual coercion allegations. There is no word of his role as GM/president of soccer for MLS's Portland Timbers. The move comes less than...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Merritt Paulson: Thorns welcome Riley investigations

Team owner pens open letter in response to allegations that Paul Riley engaged in sexual coercion of players. Merritt Paulson, owner and CEO of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns, released the letter below on Monday, Oct. 4 in response to the accusations of abusive behavior and sexual coercion by Paul Riley when he was the Thorns' coach in 2014-15. The letter promises transparency as the Thorns, the NWSL, U.S. Soccer and FIFA investigate the allegations against Riley and the response from teams and the league that allowed Riley to continue coaching.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy