Google Maps Can Now Show You the Most Fuel-Efficient Route

“With the eco-friendly routing feature, will always show you the fastest route — and now also the one that’s most fuel-efficient, if it doesn’t happen to also be the fastest,” Russell Dicker, the senior director of Transportation at Google Maps, told me. “So with just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel savings between the different options, the ETA difference if there is one and choose the one that works best for you.” For those users who always want to see the fastest route, no matter what, Google Maps will have a setting that will also allow them to only see that.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO