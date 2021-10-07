CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Maps Can Now Show You the Most Fuel-Efficient Route

By Posted by BeauHD
News Slashdot
 7 days ago

This has nothing to do with the topic. Moderators, please do your jobs and mod their comments down and find where they work so we can call HR. Back on topic though. This functionality is the taste of what should already be provided as a public service. We need to organize a PAC to legislate vehicle tracking for every vehicle so we can cut down on emissions and not make it difficult to get the data. No, I am not going to act kindly. The time for action is now.

tech.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Google Maps will help you save fuel by taking more eco-friendly routes

When you type in a route in Google Maps you are typically shown the fastest options for your journey. But from today you may also be presented with the most fuel-efficient option. In a move to highlight our environmental impact, more information is being made available on climate change and how to minimize our impact on it.
CELL PHONES
Carscoops

Google Maps Wants To Save Earth From 1 Million Tons Of CO2 Emissions Annually With Eco-Friendly Routes

Google today announced a new feature for its Maps service. The app will now show the most fuel-efficient route to your destination even if it isn’t the fastest. The update uses AI as well as insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to show users the greenest route to their destination. Per the Guardian, the app takes inclines and traffic into account while making its decision.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
IBTimes

Lower Your Carbon Footprint With Google Maps New Eco Friendly Routing Feature

Google announced on Wednesday that it has rolled out its Eco-friendly routing feature, to help people navigate their most emission-conscious route. The feature “optimizes for lower fuel consumption based on factors like road incline and traffic congestion,” which Google Maps has mapped out through a collaboration with the U.S. Departments of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Google Maps launches eco-friendly routing in the US

“With the eco-friendly routing feature, will always show you the fastest route — and now also the one that’s most fuel-efficient, if it doesn’t happen to also be the fastest,” Russell Dicker, the senior director of Transportation at Google Maps, told me. “So with just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel savings between the different options, the ETA difference if there is one and choose the one that works best for you.” For those users who always want to see the fastest route, no matter what, Google Maps will have a setting that will also allow them to only see that.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

Google Maps to show the lowest carbon route for car journeys

Google Maps is to offer drivers the lowest carbon route for their chosen journey as part of the search company’s new environmentally friendly policies. Motorists will be able to select the route with the lowest carbon emissions once factors such as traffic and road inclines are taken into account. The new product launches in the US on Wednesday and in Europe next year. Where the comparable journey times are broadly the same, Google Maps will default to the lowest carbon option.
TRAFFIC
kunc.org

Google Maps to show wildfire locations, emergency contacts

Google Maps will soon launch a new filter that shows the location of active wildfires. Beyond that, when you click on a blaze, it will show emergency resources related to it. “It’s important to also pair that geospatial information with things like emergency phone numbers, emergency websites, evacuation information,” said Vanessa Schneider, who works with Google’s crisis response team that built this tool. “So whenever that information is available, we try to surface that within the Google Maps layer itself.”
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

Google Flights will now show you the environmental impact of your travel

To help users find more sustainable travel options, Google launched a feature Wednesday that will show a carbon-emissions estimate for almost every flight in its search results. Now, along with price and duration, travelers will be able to use environmental footprints to compare and choose flights. James Byers, a senior...
CELL PHONES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Google Maps will now help travelers find the most eco-friendly route

Driving and flying are huge contributors to carbon emissions and climate change. So Google is helping users make more informed decisions about how they travel. The company is releasing features on Google Maps and Google Flights to show how travel plans may contribute to climate change. Eco-friendly routes. In addition...
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Google Maps Will Show You How To Save The Planet

Why are we moving to electric vehicles? Why are some automakers investing in hydrogen power? Why is Porsche developing synthetic fuels? It all boils down to the same reason - catastrophic climate change. Global warming is caused, in part, by carbon emissions, so each of these methods - EVs, fuel cell vehicles, and clean fuels - is aimed at reducing those emissions. To combat climate change, all areas of a car's existence must be addressed, and while zero-emissions vehicles and other advances help, we need to do more. To that end, Google Maps is pioneering a new way of helping save the planet, and all it takes to get on board is to follow the prompts. Allow us to explain.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Google Maps Is Here to Save You From a Wildfire

A growing number of apps are available to give you up-to-date information on the location of dangerous wildfires. A new Google Maps feature makes it easier for users to see wildfires. Experts say that you should keep in mind that wildfires can destroy cell towers, limiting the ability of Maps...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

You Can Now Drop the 'Hey Google' for Some Assistant Voice Commands

Google Assistant's new quick phrases feature is starting to appear on some phones running the Android 12 beta, according to XDA Developers. That means people can soon use certain voice commands without having to say "Hey, Google" first. Once the feature rolls out, it can be enabled in Google Assistant's...
CELL PHONES
capradio.org

You can now search for flights on Google based on carbon emissions

Now you can fly and take into account the environmental cost of your trip a little easier. Starting Wednesday, search results on Google Flights will show users what the carbon emissions of their prospective trips will be so that a buyer can consider their environmental footprint in the same way they would price and duration, Google explained in announcing the new feature.
INTERNET
The Next Web

You can now tune your guitar right on Google Search

You can now tune your guitar — or any other instrument — on Google Search. How, you ask? Simply type “google tuner” into the search box, as noted by Android Police. You’re then presented with a chromatic tuner that tells you how close you are to the right pitch. It works on both desktop and mobile devices.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy