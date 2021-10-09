CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Stockton Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing Her Mother Found in Contra Costa County

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bl2I7_0cJZEIA300

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has located a Stockton man that deputies say killed his girlfriend and stabbed her mother.

D’Angelo Webb has been located in the Contra Costa community of Bay Point. San Joaquin County deputies are working with Contra Costa deputies, and at this time there is no additional information.

Deputies say Brandi Hornsby, 24, was killed in the home she shared with the suspect.

The two had a six-week-old baby together.

After not hearing from Brandi for days, on Monday, Brandi’s mom, Tonya Wilkerson, went looking for her. She saw a car in the driveway, but no one answered the door. She then broke in through a bedroom window, looking for her daughter and grandchild. That’s when deputies say Webb attacked her stabbing her in the neck, family members say.

Deputies say D’Angelo took off in Tonya’s car with the six-week-old child, prompting a short Amber Alert. He eventually dropped the baby off at his own Mother’s house and took off again.

On Tuesday morning, deputies confirmed that Brandi’s body was found inside their home. The search is still on for D’Angelo, who is now charged with Brandi’s murder.

Family tells CBS13 Brandi was so happy to become a new mom and was a bubbly, happy person.

Brandi’s family member Angela said, “We grew up together and I’ve seen a few pictures, and she’s so happy, and her smile, she knew how to brighten a room. Everybody has their aura and loving sense. If you try to think about how this innocent person was treated, how do you do that to her?”

Brandi’s sister Kiana Williams said, “Anytime we had time alone with her, with the baby, it was good because he was always here in the beginning. I’m just going to miss her being around, and how she was when she talked to me.”

Tonya Wilkerson is at San Joaquin General and is expected to be OK.

The San Joaquin Sheriffs Office is still looking for D’Angelo, who allegedly took off in Brandi’s mother’s car, a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with license plate number 7KBE022.

The family is raising money for medical bills and funeral expenses through a Go Fund Me. You can donate at the link here.

(CBS13.com cannot guarantee that the money donated to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.)

Comments / 15

Otis Bynum
8d ago

I bet this little PUNK ain't never been in a fight with a man cause he'll run but I bet has no problem with putting his hands on women... If he is reading this... you better hope you don't end up in a cell with someone like me little boy!!! I hope the family men catch you before the law is all im saying!!

Reply(1)
8
Markus Aquarius
10d ago

look how beautiful she was... find this scum and put a bullet through his dome.

Reply
10
Gemina Marin
10d ago

rip beautiful young soul,may this awful-evil human be caught very quickly-deepest condolences to family and friends🙌😥💖

Reply
3
Related
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized After Violent Night In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A violent Saturday night left one person dead and five hospitalized from gunshots, a stabbing and a crash in Stockton, police said on Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, two victims—men aged 36 and 59—were walking through a parking lot along North Airport Way when they were approached by two men attempting to rob them. This happened at around 6:45 p.m. When the two victims resisted, one of them was shot. The two suspects—only described as Hispanic teen males—ran away but were pursued by the uninjured victim, police said. Moments later, one of the suspects stopped to assault...
CBS Sacramento

Man Stabbed Early Sunday Along K Street Mall; Sacramento Police Search For Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight along K Street in Downtown Sacramento, police said on Sunday. The Sacramento Police Department says the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The incident happened at around 1 a.m. along the 800 block of K Street. The investigation remains ongoing as the officers search for a suspect. At the moment, the perpetrator has not been identified.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found Dead On Roadside In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — On Sunday morning, sheriff’s deputies found an unknown man dead on the side of the road near West Service Road and Jennings Road in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. After responding to a call about the man, deputies found him on the north side of the roadway at around 9:15 a.m. The circumstances of the man’s death are unclear, and investigators from the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to investigate further. Currently, they are processing the scene and collecting evidence to discover the cause of death. Modesto residents are encouraged to reach out with any information about this unknown man by either contacting Detective Fisher at (209) 525-7083 or making an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or by making tips online.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 34, Stabbed While Being Robbed By 3 Men In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was recovering this weekend after being stabbed during a robbery in Stockton, police said on Saturday. It happened at around 9:30 Friday night at East Market and South Sierra Nevada streets, a block away from the Washington Street entrance onto Highway 4. Police say the 34-year-old victim was walking when he was approached by three Black men who stabbed him and stole his property. A good samaritan drove the victim to the hospital. He’s expected to recover from his injuries. Further suspect information was not available.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist Killed In Midtown Sacramento Crash Was From Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Midtown Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the deceased was Kristopher Brandon Simmons, a 37-year-old man from Elk Grove. Simmons was the only person involved in the crash, which happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Capitol Avenue. The crash forced a road closure in the area for a few hours Saturday night. What led to the crash is still unclear at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Gunman In Shooting Of Black Man Outside Stockton Bank Charged With Hate Crime

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a Black father several times outside of a Stockton bank and calling him several racial slurs last week is also facing hate crime enhancements, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday afternoon. Michael Hayes, 31, was arraigned Friday and also faces a charge of assault with a firearm and weapons enhancements. The shooting happened on October 8 outside a bank along Pacific Avenue near Hammer Lane. Surveillance video captured the gunman firing several shots toward 45-year-old Bobby Gayle Jr.—who was shot twice in the face and several other...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Auburn Burglary Suspect Arrested After Getting Locked In Victims’ Vehicle

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A burglary suspect was caught in North Auburn after deputies say he got locked in the victim’s vehicle. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, Tuesday afternoon, an elderly couple heard a loud noise coming from their Cramer Road garage. They soon found an unknown man inside. Deputies say the couple went outside and called 911. However, they also noticed that the suspect – later identified as 32-year-old Sacramento resident Roman Migashkin – had tried to hide in their vehicle and the doors were now locked. So, the victims decided to just hold the suspect inside the vehicle until deputies could show up. Migashkin was soon arrested by deputies, who noted that he already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Sacramento County. Along with some items from the victims’ vehicle, deputies say they found a glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine with Migashkin. Further, a stolen bicycle that Migashkin was using was also found left on the victims’ deck. Migashkin is now facing burglary, possession of stolen property, and drug possession charges.
NORTH AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested After Modesto Donut Shop Clerk Shot In The Face During Robbery

MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect that shot a Modesto donut shop clerk in the face during a robbery earlier this week. Modesto police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the We Donuts shop along Scenic Drive. The suspect walked into the store, demanded cash, then shot at the clerk. Police say the clerk was struck in the face at least once by the gunfire. It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money. Modesto police detectives have been trying to identify the suspect ever since. During their investigation, detectives learned that the suspect’s identity matched that of an armed robbery that happened earlier in October at a 7-eleven along McHenry Avenue. The suspect has since been identified as 35-year-old Modesto resident David Smith. He was taken into custody on Wednesday – and the weapon believed to have been used in the robberies was also seized. Detectives believe Smith is also connected to a robbery in Livermore that happened on Oct. 9. Smith has been booked in Stanislaus County Jail and is facing numerous charges. The donut shop clerk is expected to survive her injuries, police say.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Contra Costa
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 25th Street and Capitol Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash did not involve any other vehicles. The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. After Sacramento police arrived, the man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers said the roadway would be closed for a few hours Saturday night while they clean up and control the aftermath of the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting Where Gunman Reportedly Called Victim The N-Word Repeatedly

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect wanted for shooting a Black Stockton man repeatedly while also allegedly calling him the n-word. The incident happened on Oct. 13 along the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue. Surveillance cameras captured the shooting on video, showing the attacker firing relentlessly towards the victim – who was backing away with his hands up. Family said the 45-year-old victim ended up being shot twice in the face and also suffered several other gunshot wounds on his body, including his throat. The bullets narrowly missed major arteries. Stockton police have said they were investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime after the suspect was reportedly heard saying the n-word over and over again and he was shooting the victim. On Wednesday, detectives arrested 31-year-old Michael Hayes in connection to the shooting. Hayes has been booked in San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other weapons charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Valley Springs Homeowner Shoots And Kills Repeat Intruder

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after an intruder was shot and killed after he broke into a Valley Springs home and started attacking people inside. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday’s deadly incident appears to stem from the suspect, 28-year-old Lennin Elizalde, wrongfully believing that he owned the home. Deputies say the rightful homeowners had bought the 7000 block of Gabor Street property from a real estate company recently. However, during the moving process, the owners came home one day and found that someone had broken in through a side door – and Elizalde was inside. Elizalde was the son...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It Scares Me’: Children Of Man Shot 7 Times In Stockton Describe Fear, Anger

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three children sat together with fear in their hearts but faith in their souls. This week, they got news that shook them to their core. Their father, 45-year-old Bobby Gayle Jr., had been shot point-blank seven times. “He tried to charge him, kill him. We’re still humans,” 12-year-old Noah told CBS13. “It scares me to know that people like this go in the world with hate and anger and take it on other people just because,” said 15-year-old Zion. Surveillance video shows the shooter holds his gun straight out firing shots even as Bobby backs away with his hands in...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Arrests Made In Rocklin Residential Drug Den

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Multiple people were arrested at a Rocklin residence for allegedly selling a wide array of illegal drugs and for the possession of stolen vehicles, police said Thursday. Last month, officers served a search warrant upon investigating the residence and found a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and mushrooms, according to the Rocklin Police Department. Throughout the investigation, Rocklin police had received many complaints from citizens of narcotics activity but were only able to make the arrests after obtaining a search warrant. Two people were taken into custody. Additionally, Code Enforcement red-tagged the residence, displacing the eight people that lived there, after reporting that the living conditions were uninhabitable. Officers connected the displaced residents to county resources through HHS. CBS13 is reaching out to find out more.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Battle Grassfire On Folsom Bike Trail Near Outlets

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a grass fire that broke out along a bike trail near the Folsom Outlets, officials said. The Folsom Fire Department said the fire has only covered 1/4 acres of land. According to the Folsom Fire Department, no structures are currently threatened. Stay with CBS13 for more updates. Firefighters are on scene of a grass fire at the bike trail near the Folsom Outlets. Grass fire is approx 1/4 acre. No structures currently threatened. pic.twitter.com/2QaNTat6fo — Folsom Fire Department (@FolsomFire) October 17, 2021
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Taken To Hospital After Shooting In South Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Natomas early Thursday morning. Sacramento police say the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. along the 1100 block of W. El Camino Avenue. Exactly where the shooting took place is not clear, but crime tape could be seen surrounding a residence in the area. Officers responded to the scene and found one man had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. No other details, including any information about a possible suspect and what led up to the shooting, have been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Seek Community’s Help To Identify Suspects Linked To Burglaries

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying two suspects linked to a string of residential burglaries that happened on September 30. The first suspect, a Black man, was caught on surveillance footage burglarizing three separate homes. One of the victims found that man with the second suspect, a Hispanic man, while checking local pawn shops, Stockton police said. The two suspects were allegedly attempting to sell jewelry from his home. The victim was able to capture both men in photos as they left the pawn shop in a dark-colored newer model Chevy Cruze, police said. See images of both men below. suspect-1(credit: Stockton Police Department)suspect-2(credit: Stockton Police Department) Anyone who can identify either of the suspects or has any information about he case is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmates Credited With Saving Folsom Prison Guard Who Suffered Heart Attack

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom State Prison guard credits four inmates for saving his life after he suffered a heart attack. One of the inmates had a background in medicine. Only 14 inmates work for California Prison Inmate Authority’s braille program. “I love working here,” said inmate Robbie Lee Williams. The tight-knit crew works side by side on dictionaries, math, science, and reading books for the blind. “Which requires a lot of attention, a lot of studying, so we just got closer and closer,” said inmate Jeffrey Thomas. They are inmates turned family, but since June, they’ve been down one member after their supervisor and prison...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Contain Structure Fire In Sacramento With Two Burn Victims

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were burned in a structure fire on 41st Street, the Sacramento Fire Department said Friday night. Firefighters said the building was a multi-story residential structure that suffered damage. Incident final: Residential building with multiple floors suffered fire damage and 2 victims were reported with burn injuries. Extent of injuries is unknown. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/2yS3DfHX4p — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 16, 2021 The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, but the victims were provided medical care. The fire department said the fire has been contained. The cause remains under investigation. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Structure, Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire In Rio Linda

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Crews battled a structure fire in Rio Linda Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Elkhorn Boulevard and 26th Street and was upgraded to two alarms. The building was described as a commercial structure and multiple vehicles were on fire, officials said. Firefighters knocked down the flames and have contained the fire at the site. No injuries have been reported.
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Respond To Hazmat Incident In Folsom Involving Cement Truck

FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Fire Department is reporting a hazmat incident involving a cement truck at Iron Point Road and East Bidwell Friday afternoon. According to the fire department, traffic was currently badly impacted in the area. This happened at around 4:49 p.m. Hazmat Incident involving a cement truck at Iron Point Rd and E Bidwell. Traffic impacted. pic.twitter.com/vofXOTQ1K1 — Folsom Fire Department (@FolsomFire) October 15, 2021 Not much regarding the incident has been released at this point. This is a developing story.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy