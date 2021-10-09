Stockton Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing Her Mother Found in Contra Costa County

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has located a Stockton man that deputies say killed his girlfriend and stabbed her mother.

D’Angelo Webb has been located in the Contra Costa community of Bay Point. San Joaquin County deputies are working with Contra Costa deputies, and at this time there is no additional information.

Deputies say Brandi Hornsby, 24, was killed in the home she shared with the suspect.

The two had a six-week-old baby together.

After not hearing from Brandi for days, on Monday, Brandi’s mom, Tonya Wilkerson, went looking for her. She saw a car in the driveway, but no one answered the door. She then broke in through a bedroom window, looking for her daughter and grandchild. That’s when deputies say Webb attacked her stabbing her in the neck, family members say.

Deputies say D’Angelo took off in Tonya’s car with the six-week-old child, prompting a short Amber Alert. He eventually dropped the baby off at his own Mother’s house and took off again.

On Tuesday morning, deputies confirmed that Brandi’s body was found inside their home. The search is still on for D’Angelo, who is now charged with Brandi’s murder.

Family tells CBS13 Brandi was so happy to become a new mom and was a bubbly, happy person.

Brandi’s family member Angela said, “We grew up together and I’ve seen a few pictures, and she’s so happy, and her smile, she knew how to brighten a room. Everybody has their aura and loving sense. If you try to think about how this innocent person was treated, how do you do that to her?”

Brandi’s sister Kiana Williams said, “Anytime we had time alone with her, with the baby, it was good because he was always here in the beginning. I’m just going to miss her being around, and how she was when she talked to me.”

Tonya Wilkerson is at San Joaquin General and is expected to be OK.

The San Joaquin Sheriffs Office is still looking for D’Angelo, who allegedly took off in Brandi’s mother’s car, a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox with license plate number 7KBE022.

The family is raising money for medical bills and funeral expenses through a Go Fund Me. You can donate at the link here.

(CBS13.com cannot guarantee that the money donated to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.)