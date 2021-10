With Carnival Cruise Line suffering from a glitch with its website and email systems, many guests have been confused after receiving emails way too early and not logging in. It’s been a glitchy start to the week for Carnival Cruise Line, with guests receiving email communications earlier than needed and not being able to log in. It’s resulted in a lot of confusion for guests, and some worry if the email is ignored.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO