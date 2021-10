A Texas man is suspected of committing two murders after being released on bond in a county run by a district attorney's office funded by liberal megadonor George Soros. Documents obtained by Fox News show 29-year-old Laderious Deshawn Nicholson was arrested in 2019 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released in 2021 on a surety bond. He allegedly committed two murders after his release. He was arrested in September 2021 for those homicides and is currently in the Travis County correctional system. Austin is mostly within Travis County.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO