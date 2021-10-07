Why A Boeing 777X Freighter Would Be A Really Good Idea
Boeing is eagerly looking forward to a post-crisis world where jet sales pick up in earnest. However, that has not stopped the planemaker from considering what its post-crisis aircraft portfolio will look like. While Boeing has yet to publicly acknowledge it will be offering a 777X freighter version, it has reportedly been talking with several prospective customers. A 777X freighter is a really good idea for Boeing.simpleflying.com
