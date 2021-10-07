Why A Boeing 777X Freighter Would Be A Really Good Idea

Despite recent wobbles, Boeing is one of the most iconic American companies and a globally recognized brand rivaling the likes of Coca-Cola, Amazon, or Apple. While the parts that make up its aircraft may come from many places across the world, all of Boeing’s final assembly lines are based in the US – with a bonus completion and delivery center for the 737 in China. Let’s take a closer look at what goes on where.

