CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Diplo Pens Lengthy Story Regarding His Alleged "Stalker" Sexual Assault Accuser

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that he may face criminal charges related to those sexual misconduct allegations, Diplo has taken to his Instagram to set the record straight. The megaproducer and DJ has faced several accusations in recent months related to revenge porn and sexual assault, and while he has continued to deny the allegations against him, often airing out his accusers, he found his name in the headlines today after reports stated he may be facing serious legal trouble.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyga Turns Himself In To Police Over Domestic Abuse Allegations: Report

Tyga's facing some serious allegations after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson claimed that he put his hands on her. Swanson filed a police report on Monday morning accusing him of getting physical with her and causing visible scars. While Tyga was reportedly unresponsive when police went to his door, the rapper...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyga Arrested On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge: Report

Tyga is formally facing charges related to allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. The LAPD media relations Twitter account confirmed that Tyga, real name Michael Stevenson, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence. Camaryn Swanson filed a police report yesterday accusing the rapper of assault. She claimed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Mocks Tyga For Domestic Violence Charge

Tyga's facing domestic violence charges after he turned himself into the LAPD. The rapper's ex-girlfriend filed a police report accusing him of hitting her before going to the internet to show the visible bruises on her face. Tyga has yet to make any public statement on the matter after he posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail. However, Soulja Boy had plenty to say on the matter.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tyga Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Domestic Violence

The rapper Tyga — real name: Michael Stevenson — was arrested Tuesday morning and booked by the L.A. Police Department’s Hollywood division after surrendering on charges of felony domestic violence. The LAPD confirmed the arrest in a tweet. He was subsequently seen leaving the Hollywood station after posting bail, which had been reported at $50,000. Camaryn Swanson, Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, had posted photos and video of herself on Instagram appearing injured around her left eye. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote in one caption to her Instagram Story images. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Sex#Pens#Dj#Sa
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Clarifies Altercation With LAPD After Ex-Girlfriend Popped Up At His Door

Los Angeles, CA – Tyga was involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson at his California home early Monday morning (October 11). According to TMZ, Swanson showed up at Tyga’s residence in a rage around 3 a.m. ET and began screaming “at the top of her lungs” before he let her in and the incident allegedly turned physical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
Ok Magazine

Famed Attorney Gloria Allred Admits She's 'Shocked' By Tom Girardi's Alleged Embezzlement Scheme: 'I Feel Sorry For Tom, But I Feel Sorrier For His Clients'

Famed attorney Gloria Allred opened up about her thoughts on embattled former lawyer Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement scheme and legal woes. "I’m shocked," Allred said on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast of the once-respected man. "I have known Tom Girardi for many decades. He was a leading plaintiff’s lawyer."
LAW
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Rapper Tyga Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Posts Images Of Herself With Black Eye

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tyga was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The 31-year-old rapper turned himself into the LAPD’s Hollywood station Tuesday morning and was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said. He has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail. The alleged incident happened Monday at a location within the Hollywood station’s jurisdiction, according to the LAPD. Further details were not released. Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted images of herself with a black eye on Instagram. According to TMZ.com, she showed up at his house at about 3 a.m., acting belligerent and yelling even after Tyga let her inside. She claims her injuries were caused by him hitting her.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitman Holla Shares Update On His GF After She Was Shot

Hitman Holla's girlfriend appears to be recovering well after being shot in a home invasion. The Wild N Out star took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 13th), revealing a photo of his girlfriend lying in a hospital bed while recovering from the bullet wound. The rapper expressed his gratitude to the friends, family, and fans who sent over their positive energy and prayers during this rough time.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy