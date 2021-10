This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Saline Area Social Service’s Holiday Programs provide celebratory meals and gifts for Saline area families and individuals in need through distribution events in November and December each year. For those who are interested in participating in the 2021 Holiday Program, the sign up is open now through Thursday, October 21st at 2:30 p.m. Contact the SASS office at (734) 429 – 4570 for more information.

5 DAYS AGO