Un-president-ed: How Trump grip on GOP remains strong nearly a year after defeat

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Georgia. Photo credit Sean Rayford/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — With American politics as polarizing as ever, former President Donald Trump still holds a mighty grip over factions of the Republican Party nearly a year after his defeat.

"This is unusual," Dr. John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University, said about Trump's current grasp of power in the GOP.

"If you look historically, when presidents left office, if they were defeated as President Trump was, they usually faded into relative obscurity. The party tended to move on such as you know, Jimmy Carter, or George Herbert Walker Bush...but that's not the case today."

Whether Trump's ability to engage a portion of the GOP proves to be advantageous or divisive remains to be seen.

Dr. Kennedy analyzes the ripple effects of the Trump phenomenon with KYW Newsradio's Matt Leon. He dives into what it may take for it to create a schism in the party or lead powerful GOP politicians to move on.

Listen above to our KYW Newsradio In Depth podcast.